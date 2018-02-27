Police: 2 Glynn County men injured in head-on crash

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Two men were injured late Monday morning in a head-on crash in Brunswick, the Glynn County Police Department said.

The crash was reported about 11:30 a.m. on New Jesup Highway near Wages Road.

Investigators said a 50-year-old Glynn County man was driving a black Jeep Wrangler north on New Jesup Highway when the Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lanes, striking a blue Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The 69-year-old Glynn County man who was driving the Chevrolet was airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville, where he was in critical condition at last check, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus in serious condition, police said.

According to the Police Department, multiple charges are anticipated against the driver of Jeep.

Police continue to investigate.

