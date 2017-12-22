$10K reward offered in Glynn County house flipper murder case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Police are asking for help to solve a murder case in Brunswick.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed Antoni Zalewski.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, Zalewski, 57, was found shot to death inside a home on Old Jesup Road Dec. 8.

Zalewski's company, Polsar LLC, had purchased the home in the last couple of months and he had come to Georgia from Chicago to remodel it for resale.

Zalewski had been in Glynn County for about four days when he was killed. After family members couldn't get ahold of Zalewski, police went out to the home he was remodeling to check on him.

When officers went inside, police said, they found his body.

Nearly two weeks after the discovery, crime scene tape was still wrapped around the home, leaving neighbors feeling uneasy.

"A guy my age, just trying to make him some money and try to flip a house -- it’s very unfortunate," neighbor Allen Benner said.

Police believe Zalewski had either been selling or giving away old fixtures and supplies from the home.

"I hope that people can realize that it is a problem and to be careful and cautious when you’re selling things and meeting people, and it do it in an open place," neighbor Aubrey Benner said.

Although the light was still on inside the home where Zalewski was found dead on Thursday, Allen Benner hopes his family can have closure.

“The large thing is that get someone is off the street and it doesn’t happen again," he said.

Investigators said they would like to speak with anyone who had contact with Zalewski while he was in Glynn County or anyone who has information about him or his business, and feels the information they have may be relevant to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Brandon Kondo at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

