Man shot multiple times in Brunswick, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A man was shot several times Thursday night in Brunswick, police said.
The Brunswick Police Department said a man with multiple gunshot wounds was located about 7 p.m. on Fourth Street.
Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred on Lee Street -- about one block away.
The man was airlifted to a Florida hospital for treatment, police said. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
Police continue to investigate.
