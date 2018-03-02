Man shot multiple times in Brunswick, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A man was shot several times Thursday night in Brunswick, police said.

The Brunswick Police Department said a man with multiple gunshot wounds was located about 7 p.m. on Fourth Street.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred on Lee Street -- about one block away.

The man was airlifted to a Florida hospital for treatment, police said. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police continue to investigate.

