Police: Suspect in custody after shots fired near elementary school

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A suspect was taken into custody after shots were fired Wednesday afternoon near Goodyear Elementary School, the Brunswick Police Department said.

According to police, the suspect was stopped after shooting at animals near a just church just north of the school off of Glynn Avenue. Police said shots were not reported at the school.

At last check, according to the Police Department, the suspect was being questioned by detectives.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.