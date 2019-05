BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Glynn County Sheriff's Office along with numerous law enforcement agencies are doing a land search around the Sidney Lanier Bridge for David Tucker, 78, who was reported missing.

Authorities are asking people in the Brunswick to be on the lookout for Tucker. If you seen him, you are asked to call The Glynn County Sheriff's Office at 912-554-3645.

