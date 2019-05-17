Transforming shipping containers to homes for veterans

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Golden Isles College and Career Academy students are gaining real-world experience by working to build a home for veterans. But not just any home-- a home inside of two 8-foot by 40-foot shipping containers.

Jeff Holland, the construction program director, said this is not only providing students with real-world application but also challenging them to think differently.

“It gives them the real-life skills, some real-world application, problem-solving skills because there’s been a lot of challenges because it’s not conventional construction work,” Holland said.

Holland and his students call it a vet camp.

“It feels good to work on something for someone that served us and give back to him,” Tristan Bilant, a student, said.

Holland said about a dozen students have been working with Together of Glynn County since last fall to transform the shipping containers into a home for a veteran.

The organization helps low-income homeowners, veterans, and families by repairing and building homes.

But in this case, it’s using two large shipping containers.

“It’s a trend nationwide now that a lot of people are doing this,” Holland said.

There will be two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen and a living room transformed inside the containers. The homes will be moved to downtown Brunswick once they are completed.

The project is expected to be finished by December.

Veterans interested in the home can contact the organization by visiting its website: Rebuilding Together of Glynn County Georgia Inc.

