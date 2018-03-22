Police: Driver crashes into gate of Federal Law Enforcement Training Center

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A Palatka, Florida, man crashed a Dodge Magnum into the main gate of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at high speeds about 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Police said the driver of the car, whom they identified as 23-year-old Christopher Thornton, was arrested.

Thornton is charged with interference with government property, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said there was a second man in the car, but it's unclear whether he was arrested.

Federal law enforcement officials are investigating the crash, which police said resulted in damage to the gate and a contractor's vehicle.

