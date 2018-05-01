Fallen officers honored during Glynn County ceremony

Glynco, GA - Federal officers who lost their lives in the line of duty were honored Tuesday during a ceremony in Glynn County.

The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) Peace Officers Memorial Day is an annual event for its graduates who died. For 2018, FLETC added six names to its memorial wall for a total of 225.

Those honored at the FLETC Auditorium included five people who died in 2017 and one who died from a previous year. They were:

Kenneth Doyle, U.S. Marshals Service (2017)

David Joefler, U.S. Department of Transportation (2017)

Rogelio Martinez, U.S Customs and Border Protection (2017)

Isaac Morales, U.S Customs and Border Protection (2017)

Alex Moran, Internal Revenue Service (2017)

Lawrence Pierce, Immigration and Naturalization Service (1995)

The ceremony included a roll call of the honored FLETC Graduates read by current students. Glynn County Sheriff E. Neal Jump recited the Area State and Local Honor Roll, and a bagpiper concluded the ceremony.

