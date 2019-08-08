Georgia pastor, school bus driver accused of sexual misconduct

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Brunswick pastor who also drives a school bus for Glynn County schools was arrested and has been accused of sexual misconduct, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Daniel T. Hines, 38, was arrested Wednesday on charges including aggravated child molestation, jail records show. He was not given a bond.

A spokesperson for Glynn Councy Schools confirmed Hines is a school bus driver. Brunswick police said he is the pastor of the City of Refuge Family Worship Center.

The Police Department said an investigation began after a member of the church accused Hines of sexual misconduct with someone under the age of 16. Hines turned himself in to police and was taken into custody by the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

Upon learning of the investigation, a school district spokesperson said Hines was placed on administrative leave. The spokesperson said Hines had been a bus driver for the school district for two years and had no complaints filed against him.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information that could help investigators is asked to call the Police Department at 912-279-2641 or the silent witness line at 912-267-5516.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.