Georgia teen charged with arson after home catches fire

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 13-year-old boy was arrested after a home caught fire in Brunswick, according to a joint release from the Glynn County Fire Department and Police Department.

Investigators said the house on Bel Air Circle went up in flames on Wednesday afternon around 2:15 p.m. After the fire was extinguished, it was ruled suspicious.

According to arson investigators, the fire was intentionally set. It's unclear how the teen was caught, but the release said he was charged with arson.

Due to his age, the teen's name was not released.

