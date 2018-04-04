Glynn County leaders discuss dog-fighting concerns

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - Glynn County Animal Control officials are concerned about dog-fighting in Coastal Georgia, and their hope is to have a better plan in place soon to stop it.

The manager for Animal Control says they see the evidence of dog-fighting all the time and work closely with the Glynn County Police Department to fight the issue.

But more needs to be done and it’s discussion that county leaders agree needs to happen.

News4Jax followed the road to recovery for some pups rescued from Polk County, Georgia, last year.

Their story is a sad reminder of the toll dog-fighting can have on vulnerable animals.

Currently, there is at least one dog-fighting case in court and Hill’s agency is part of the prosecution.

Signs of Abuse

These animals come in with classic signs of abuse.

Scars on their face are a tell-tale sign of dog-fighting.

"It is heartbreaking. We see dogs with wounds on their faces, their chest, their front legs, especially," said Hill.

"When our officers are out in the public, they see some of the paraphernalia that is used- the treadmills, the steroids, the needles, the penicillin, and the Pedialyte,” adds Hill.

The Problem

Saving these dogs before something really bad happens is a lot easier said than done, said Hill.

The main reason is because these animals are considered property under the law. Hill hopes to change this.

Another challenge? It’s often difficult to bring enough evidence together. Hill said the wounds and evidence of dog-fighting alone, aren't enough for Animal Control to take action.

Right now, they can only step-in if it's determined that the dog is facing ‘imminent death’ or if it's clear the animal doesn't have immediate access to food and water.

In many cases, to take these dogs in, officials must go to court first.



"It's definitely not something that the county Animal Control agency can take on alone. This is a community issue." said Hill.

How You Can Help

Anyone who is aware of dog-fighting is encouraged to reach out to Silent Witness by calling (912) 264-1333.

You can also become part of the discussion by calling Animal Control (912) 554-7500.

