Glynn County student arrested after threat at Brunswick High School

A 16-year-old Brunswick High School student was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Monday, accused of threatening violence on campus via the AirDrop app on an iPhone.

The student was charged with terroristic threats and disruption of a public school.

The arrest comes after numerous students received an anonymous message that a school shooting would occur during the fourth block schedule period.

Glynn County Schools Police, joined by the Glynn County Police Department, investigated the threat. Additional security was provided by Georgia State Patrol, Brunswick Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, ICE and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“I appreciate the excellent teamwork and quick assistance of our law enforcement partners in this case and keeping our schools safe," Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis said. “Disruptions of this type are serious cases and cause unwarranted fear, educational time loss and monetary loss to taxpayers. They will be taken seriously and prosecuted to the fullest extent."

Police said a moderate security presence would remain on campus to closely monitor the school grounds and student body.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Glynn County Police Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802, tell a Glynn County Schools police officer or call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

