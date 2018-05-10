Jekyll Island man, 83, charged in murder of ailing wife

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - An 82-year-old Glynn County man is under arrest after his ailing wife was found dead in the couple's Jekyll Island home, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

What started as a welfare check Wednesday at a condominium complex on North Beachview Drive escalated into a standoff between a state police SWAT team and Joseph Norwood Hilton.

The standoff ended with the arrest of Hilton whose wife, Carol Anne, was found dead inside. Authorities suspect Hilton carried out the killing and planned to take his own life.

Hilton was booked into the Glynn County Jail on charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and obstruction.

An autopsy will determine the 83-year-old victim's cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.