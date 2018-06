JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. - Sea turtles were released into the ocean at Jekyll Island Friday afternoon after being nursed back to health.

Hundreds gathered along the beach, cheering on the sea turtles as they made their way into the water.

The sea turtles were released one at a time.

A doctor followed them into the water to make sure they could come up for air and swim.

Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff wiped away tears as they said goodbye.



