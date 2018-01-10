Narcotics worth over $635K found in spare tire of car in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - Two people have been arrested on drug charges and more than 14 pounds of methamphetamine were found in a vehicle following a traffic stop on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officer James Lightsey reported that he pulled over a gray Hyundai Sonata for exceeding the speed limit and after making contact with the driver, Alberto Arroyo, 47, of Texas, and Adriana Delacruz, 44, of Texas, he became suspicious.

The Glynn County Police Department said a K-9 officer responded to the location and conducted a search, which resulted in an alert on the vehicle.

Police said a search of Arroyo and Delacruz resulted in a small amount of suspected cocaine found. The vehicle was then sent to the Police Department to be searched.

During the search of the vehicle, police said approximately 14 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a spare tire in the trunk.

The Glynn County Police Department said the seized narcotics have a street value of more than $635,000, making it the largest seizure of methamphetamine in Glynn County.

Arroyo is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Delacruz is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV narcotic and possession of cocaine. Both are being held in the Glynn County Detention Center.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and a cooperative effort of the Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team at 912-554-7550 or the Glynn County Sheriff's Office at 912-554-7600.

