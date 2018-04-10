Police: Brunswick motel employee shot during robbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Brunswick motel employee was shot during a robbery late Friday evening, the Glynn County Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to a shooting at the Stay Express Inn & Suites on New Jesup Highway.

Police said they found a motel employee who had been shot in the arm. The employee was taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus in stable condition and later airlifted to UF Health in Jacksonville.

The employee told investigators that he was walking the motel property when a two-tone black and silver sports utility vehicle pulled up. The employee reported that a man armed with a handgun then got out of the SUV, demanded money and shot him in the arm.

Police said it's possible a woman and another man were also in the SUV.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the investigator in charge at 912-279-2917 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

