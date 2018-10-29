Police charge 2 with murder in Brunswick cold case killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Nearly a year after a man was found slain inside the Brunswick home he was renovating, authorities announced Monday they're charging two people in his murder.

Brad Austin Potter, 37, and Pamela Lynn Collins, 50, face murder and burglary charges in the shooting death of Antoni Zalewski, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Zalewski, 57, of Illinois, was found shot to death Dec. 8, 2017, inside the Old Jesup Road home he was in the process of remodeling, police previously reported.

Police said Collins was served with warrants Monday and is being held at the Glynn County Detention Center. Potter, who's in custody at the Dooley State Prison on unrelated charges, has yet to be served.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.