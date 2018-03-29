Police: Log truck driver killed in 3-vehicle crash

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. - A Blackshear man died and two others were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Georgia Highway 99, the Glynn County Police Department said.

It happened about 3 p.m. near Prescott Way.

Investigators said a Freightliner tractor that was towing a log trailer was heading west on Georgia Highway 99 when it crossed the center line, hit a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and then collided head-on with a Ford F-150.

Police said the driver of the Freightliner, 53-year-old Rodney Aldridge, died at the scene.

According to police, the motorcyclist, a 63-year-old Brunswick man, was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus and then airlifted to UF Health in Jacksonville. The driver of the F-150, a 29-year-old Savannah man, was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah.

The Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 912-554-7800.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.