Police: Man found dead in surf on St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - A man was found dead Friday evening in the surf on St. Simons Island, the Glynn County Police Department said.

Officers responded about 6:20 p.m. to the East Beach access at First Street after receiving a call about a body found in the surf.

The man's body had a bathing suit on, and showed signs that he drowned, according to the police report.

Police said they man was identified as Craig Cameron, of Brunswick, Georgia.

According to The Brunswick News, an autopsy will be conducted Monday at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah.

News4Jax records show this would be the fourth drowning this year at St. Simons Island.

