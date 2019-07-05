Search on for masked gunman who robbed Dollar store in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Police in Glynn County, Georgia, hope you can help identify or provide leads that can help them catch a man who robbed the Dollar General Store on Altama Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives said a man, who was armed with a handgun was wearing a ski mask when he entered the store and demanded money,

After taking an undetermined amount of money, police said the man ran off toward Stafford Avenue.

Witnesses describe the robber as a light-skinned black man wearing a long-sleeve dark shirt, tan pants and a mask over his head.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the person who may have committed the robbery or who has any information about the crime, is encouraged to contact the Glynn County Sheriff's Office at 912-554-7802, the 911 center at 912-554-3645 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

