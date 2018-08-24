Son of ex-Georgia officer in double murder-suicide arrested

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Bryce Sasser, the son of a former Glynn County lieutenant who shot and killed his estranged wife and her boyfriend, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.

The arrest warrant shows Bryce Sasser failed to report that his father, former Lieutenant Corey Sasser, had taken guns from his home, despite knowing he was banned from having firearms by the Glynn Magistrate Court.

Police said after Corey Sasser killed Katie Kettles and John Hall Jr. on June 28 inside a McIntosh County home, he led officers back to his Brunswick home where he turned the gun on himself.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Brunswick Police Department confirmed that Bryce Sasser was terminated Thursday from the Brunswick Police Department where he was hired as an officer-in-training.

He was charged with one count of reckless conduct by the G.B.I. and taken into custody at the Brunswick Police Department.

