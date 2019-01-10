Volunteers needed to keep St. Simons Island national parks clean

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - Anyone who has driven through Fort Frederica National Monument has probably learned something about its history, or just taken in its raw, natural beauty. These are things that bring people to the St. Simons Island park, despite the government shutdown.

Grant Cinfield works at Fort Frederica during the summer. He's volunteering his time right now to help keep it clean.

"Oh, to me, it's very important, because you need the history,” Cinfield said. “That's what this place is about. It's about the history."

As the shutdown pushes on, the site manager, Steve Theus, walks the grounds once a day to check on things. With no word on how long the shutdown will last, volunteers are needed to help with trash removal and litter pick-up.

Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, said that when Theus is not able to be there, having the community's help will make the difference.

"General folks really don't realize that these sorts of things are happening at the parks and the monuments,” King-Badyna said. “So, locally for us, it gives our community members a chance to be part of the solution and to help out our neighbors."

Theus issued the following statement:

We are very thankful for the support and help that Keep Golden Isles Beautiful has offered. The work that they are going to perform will make sure that Fort Frederica National Monument will remain a clean and beautiful place to enjoy.

Volunteers are advised to head to the visitor center at Fort Frederica, where they can find a bin of supplies, including rubber gloves and trash bags.

Bloody Marsh Battle Site is on Old Demere Road, about 6 miles from Fort Frederica, in St. Simons. It is smaller, but the need for cleanup is there as well.

People interested in volunteering can call 912-279-1490 or send an email to info.kbgib@gmail.com. For more information, you can also visit: Keep Golden Isles Beautiful.

