Suspended Glynn County Police Officer Involved in SWAT Standoff

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A suspended Glynn County Police Department officer was involved in a SWAT standoff on Thursday at his home.

Corey Sasser, 41,was released on bond just last month, after investigators say he went to his estranged wife's home, tried to kick down her door and threatened to kill her.

According to News4Jax partners at iHeart Media, Sasser was involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday in McIntosh County, before leading officers to his home in the Hunter's Point community off route 341 in Brunswick.

Scott Ryfun, Senior Vice President Programming at WGIG, shared photos with News4Jax showing Glynn County officers along with a search and recovery vehicle.

It is unclear at this point how the standoff ended. News4Jax is working to confirm if anyone was killed in either McIntosh or Glynn counties. Glynn County police will be holding a joint news conference with the sheriff’s office in McIntosh County, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to update us on what has happened.

Standoff in May

This is the second standoff with Sasser in just over a month.

In May, Sasser and Georgia SWAT had a standoff that ended in a wooded area off of a highway 99. He was captured and taken to a hospital.

According to the Brunswick News, Sasser was supposed to be living with his sister in Alabama.

He was also receiving treatment for PTSD.

