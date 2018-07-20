West Nile virus found in Clay, Glynn County mosquito samples

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - Officials in Clay and Glynn Counties confirmed Friday that samples of collected mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

This indicates that WNV is actively circulating in local mosquito populations this year.

No human cases of WNV have been confirmed in any Coastal Health District counties, including Clay and Glynn.

Glynn County is being actively treated for mosquitoes. Spraying will be conducted on the evenings of July 20, 21, and 22, weather permitting.

Clay County pest control workers will proceed with "elevated operations" until mosquito levels have dropped to "acceptable" levels and no further positive samples are found.

WNV is transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes and can cause mild to serious illness. Mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus are more likely to bite during the evening, night, and early morning.

Residents should follow the "5Ds" of mosquito bite prevention:

Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing the DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water -- buckets, barrels, flower pots and tarps -- because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

