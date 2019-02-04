Woman accused in hit-and-run death of high school student

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Hours after a 15-year-old Glynn Academy student was found dead Monday morning, the Georgia State Patrol charged a 21-year-old woman arrested Sunday night on a DUI charge with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident causing a death and failure to maintain lane.

Jacob Butts was found dead on Lakes Driver near Baumgardner Road at 6:45 a.m. Monday, officials said. The Glynn County Police Department's Investigation Division and GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team said they determined the teenager was struck Sunday night by a vehicle driven by Madisyn Culpepper.

Police said Culpepper was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a collision about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Baumgardner Road. Police said a state-administered test showed her blood alcohol level at 0.22, more than double the legal limit. Police said that, based on the investigation thus far, Culpepper struck and killed Butts just prior to causing the crash on U.S. Highway 82.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Georgia State Patrol Post at 912-262-2380, the Glynn County police at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

