Woman sexually assaulted at law enforcement training center, officers say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A woman was sexually assaulted by a student at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

The woman, who is a student, told investigators that on Feb. 10, she wasn't feeling well after a night that involved drinking, and she went back to her room to lie down, the report stated. She was escorted back to her room by another student, who was a man.

According to the incident report, the man sat down next to the woman and tried to kiss her, but she rejected him. The man laid her down on her back, began fondling her and sexually assaulted her in three different ways.

The woman repeatedly asked the man to stop, the report said. After the assault, the man left. The victim saved DNA evidence for police.

News4Jax is working to confirm the name of the suspect who was arrested.

