Molestation charges dropped against Glynn elementary asst. principal

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Charges were dropped against a Glynn County elementary school teacher accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a student, according to court documents.

Eric Cabrera was taken into custody on child molestation charges in August. According to the warrant dismissal, there was insufficient evidence to take the case to trial.

Cabrera, a one-time "Teacher of the Year" and the assistant principal at Oglethorpe Point Elementary School, was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The charge stemmed from an accusation made by a former student, who accused Cabrera of making inappropriate sexual contact on school property in 2014 when he was a teacher.

