Glynn teacher accused of child molestation, child porn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 23-year-old teacher at Glynn Middle School was arrested Monday on two counts of child molestation, and two counts of child exploitation and electronic pornography.

Investigators said the charges stem from inappropriate electronic communications Tyler Coen has had, since December 2017, with two children ages 14 and 15 years old.

The Glynn County Police Department, the school system and Board of Education police began investigating allegations against Coen on March 7. Coen was immediately placed on leave upon the report of the allegations and he resigned Thursday.

Police said while the children were current or former students of Coen, the inappropriate activity happened off school grounds or during school hours.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges against Coen could come at a later time. Parents who have a child who is a current or former student of Coen and feel their child may be a victim are asked to contact Investigator Molly Cruikshank at 912-554-7802.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.