Gov. Kemp puts dollar amount on school safety, gang plans

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has unveiled plans to allocate money to each Georgia public school for safety measures and an anti-gang task force within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Kemp's comments came at an annual breakfast held by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

He's seeking $30,000 for each public school in the state -- for a total cost of $69 million -- to enact safety measures determined at the local level. Kemp also said he planned to address mental health within schools and provide extra resources.

Kemp said he wanted to put $500,000 in initial funding toward a new anti-gang task force within GBI.

House Speaker David Ralston also announced plans to create a House working group to study issues important to Georgia's burgeoning arts and entertainment industry.

