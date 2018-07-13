Camden County to present traffic stop shooting evidence to grand jury

Photo of Officer Zechariah Presley, released by the the Kingsland Police Department through an open records request, and a photo of Tony Green

KINGSLAND, Ga. - A Georgia district attorney told News4Jax evidence will be presented in last month's police-involved shooting death of 33-year-old Tony Green to a grand jury.

Green was shot and killed June 20 by Kingsland Police Officer Zechariah Presley after Green ran from a traffic stop. Why he was pulled over and other details have not been released.

Presley has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office and is being held in jail in neighboring Glynn County.

According to the arrest warrant, Presley acted "solely as the result of a sudden, violent, and irresistible passion, resulting from serious provocation sufficient to excite such passion in a reasonable person."

Presley was also fired by the Kingsland Police Department.

Concerned Citizens of Camden County started a petition drive asking that charges against Presley be upgraded to murder.

Organizers encouraged Camden County voters to sign a petition demanding the manslaughter charge be upgraded to murder.

"The wounds that entered Tony's body, that fatally cost his life -- we feel that was malice murder," Pastor Mack Knight said earlier this week. "He took a life so I think he needs to do the max instead of just voluntary manslaughter -- he can get out in 10-20 years."

The latest organized protests of the shooting took place Friday.

According to loved ones and attorneys for the Green family, Presley “was stalking” Green, who was a father of three.

"I knew that he was out there. I knew what type of officer he was," said Torose Jones, Green's friend.

Knight said he believes the bullet wounds in Green's body will prove his death was a murder.

"Hopefully, the body cam and the dash cam from the ex-officer's car, all of that will be released to the public, preferably in some coming days," Knight said. "Everybody will be able to see what we're seeing."

Presley's next hearing on the manslaughter charge is set for July 17.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.