Health advisory issued for South Beach on St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - A health advisory was issued Tuesday for South Beach on St. Simons Island, the Glynn County Health Department said.

The area near the Lighthouse, between Ninth Street and the pier, was placed under a beach water advisory after health officials said tests of water samples showed high levels of enterococcus bacteria, which increases the risk of illness in swimmers.

READ: Beach Water Advisory FAQs

According to health officials, enterococcus bacteria is found in humans, birds, raccoons, dolphins and other wildlife. Sources of the bacteria could include animal waste, stormwater runoff or boating waste.

When a beach is under advisory, it means that the level of bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards. It does not mean that the beach is closed, but beachgoers are urged not to swim in the water in the area under advisory.

Health officials said the advisory will be lifted once a retest of the water shows the bacteria levels have dropped significantly and meet the EPA's recommended limits.

To learn more about beach water testing, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health's website.

Click here for updated reports on water testing in Georgia.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.