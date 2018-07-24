High bacteria levels prompt St. Simons Island beach advisory

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - The Glynn County Health Department on Tuesday issued a health advisory for South Beach at the Lighthouse, between Ninth Street and the pier, on St. Simons Island.

The area was placed under a beach water advisory after health officials said tests of water samples showed high levels of enterococcus bacteria, which increases the risk of gastrointestinal illness in swimmers.

READ: Beach Water Advisory FAQs

According to health officials, enterococcus bacteria is found in humans, birds, raccoons, dolphins and other wildlife. Sources of the bacteria could include animal waste, stormwater runoff or boating waste.

When a beach is under advisory, it means that the level of bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards. It does not mean that the beach is closed, but beachgoers are recommended not to swim in the water in the area under advisory.

Health officials said the advisory will be lifted when a retest of the water shows the bacteria levels meet standards.

To learn more about beach water testing, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health's website.

Click here for updated reports on water testing in Georgia.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.