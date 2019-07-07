Inspectors find rural Georgia store infested with roaches

DOUGLAS, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Agriculture has ordered a Dollar General store in rural south Georgia to stop selling food after inspectors found the store infested with roaches.

WALB-TV reported state inspectors discovered the roach infestation at the Dollar General in Douglas after responding to a customer’s complaint.

Agriculture department spokeswoman Julie McPeak says investigators confirmed the roach problem and store managers were ordered to throw out any food or drinks that might have been affected. The store is prohibited from selling food until it passes a follow-up inspection.

Dollar General’s corporate headquarters said in a statement it is working diligently to “resolve unsatisfactory conditions at our store in Douglas, which did not meet our standards and expectations.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.