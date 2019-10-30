Judge: Georgia sheriff's office must remove 'no trick or treat' signs

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - A federal judge is forcing a Georgia sheriff's office to remove signs that were placed in the yards of registered sex offenders, which warned trick-or-treaters not to visit their doorsteps on Halloween.

A suit claimed Butts County Sheriff's Office employees trespassed onto the registered offenders' private property and "had no legal authority" to place the signs last October, causing them anxiety and humiliation. The sheriff was sued by three sex offenders.

The sheriff said his office posted the signs to protect children. Ultimately, the judge decided the sex offenders' first amendment rights had been violated, telling the sheriff to remove the signs.

In Nassau County, Sheriff Bill Leeper has posted red signs, right outside the property line of the homes of 15 sexual predators in the county.

"We just want to notify our citizens that those who are sexual predators in our county, let them know where they live and to bring their Halloween activities elsewhere," Leeper said.

In Florida, sex offenders have specific rules about what they can and can't do around Halloween, depending on what county in which they live.

Georgia displays all registered sex offenders' names, photos and addresses in a public online directory.

Georgia is not among states that have instituted "no-candy laws" that prohibit sex offenders on parole and probation from handing out candy on the holiday and require them to display signs revealing their status in their yards.

In Missouri, registered sex offenders must remain inside their home between 5 and 10:30 p.m., unless they have to be somewhere, like their jobs, or for medical emergencies.

