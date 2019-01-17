Kemp unveils Medicaid waiver in State of State

ATLANTA - Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has said in his State of the State address that it is "time to build" on Georgia's solid economic footing.

Kemp said Thursday that he wants to continue the economic success Georgia has seen under past governors while outlining funding for campaign promises to raise teacher pay, increase access to health care and improve the lives of rural Georgians.

Kemp says he would set aside $1 million in the state's Department of Community Health budget to develop a Medicaid waiver. Kemp has been a frequent critic of Medicaid expansion.

Kemp also laid out a proposal to permanently increase teacher salaries by $3,000 for all certified Georgia teachers, which he says is a "sizeable down payment" on his campaign promise to raise pay by $5,000.



