Law enforcement experts offer free course to survive active shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - In the wake of recent mass shootings, many citizens have asked: "What can we do to protect ourselves" if ever in a similar active-shooter situation? Law enforcement experts have come together to give you the tools you need to survive.

On Monday, former U.S. Marshal Charlie Moore along with Glynn County School Police will offer a free course in Brunswick called Citizen Response to an Active Shooter Event.

The training for teenagers and adults, will be held at Brunswick High School. It's based on the "Avoid | Deny | Defend" strategy or ADD -- developed from a program at Texas State University that is used to train law enforcement across the nation to rapidly respond to dangerous active threat situations.

REGISTER HERE: Free Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Event

ADD was created as an easy-to-remember method for individuals to protect themselves and reduce the dangers faced during an active shooter event. Along with ADD, other main topics to be covered during the free course include:

Active shooter statistical data

Active shooter profiles

Situational awareness development

Effects of stress on performance and behavior

Recent events aimed at lessons learned

Law enforcement role once they arrive and how to respond to law enforcement when they arrive

Stop the Bleed program

Crisis management skills

The free course on Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Event is from 6-9 p.m. Monday and will be held at Brunswick High School's Auditorium at 3885 Altama Ave. It is open to everyone ages 13 and up -- you just have to register to attend.

For more information, contact Charlie Moore Training at 912-996-7200 or email charlie@charliemooretraining.com.

