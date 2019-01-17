Lucy McBath willing to work across the aisle for Georgia gun bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In an interview on Wednesday, Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) discussed the gun control legislation she co-sponsored that would require universal background checks, adding that she will reach across the aisle to ensure the bill gets through.

McBath's teenage son, Jordan Davis, was killed in 2012 on Jacksonville's Southside outside a Gate gas station during a dispute over loud music. McBath has teamed up with nine other lawmakers to push the legislation, which wouuld require universal background checks on all firearm sales.

The bill says it would ensure that people who not permitted to own a gun are unable to purchase one. McBath said she plans on speaking with Republican members of Congress about bipartisan support.

The Congresswoman might have an uphill battle, as newly elected Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) supports a state bill that would enact "Constitutional Carry," which would end the need for a permit to carry a gun in Georgia.

