Standoff ends with arrest of man accused of assaulting elderly woman

Glynn County Police Department photo

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 42-year-old man who Glynn County police said assaulted an elderly woman Monday afternoon before barricading himself in the victim's attic was arrested after a short standoff with the county's Special Response Team.

Police said they were called to a report of a domestic assault at a Colony Terrance home. Officers said Kenneth Verne climbed into the attic before they arrived. After several attempts to get him out, special weapons and tactics officers and hostage negotiators were called. They managed to get Verne out of the attic, where he was treated for heat exhaustion and taken to Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick for further treatment.

After he was released from the hospital, Verne was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on active arrest warrants for probation violation and failure to appear, as well as two counts of battery from this incident.

"It is a great day when these types of situations are resolved quickly and without the use of force," police Chief John Powell said

