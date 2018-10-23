Man arrested after attempted kidnapping in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. - A Sebastian resident was arrested on Monday after a kidnapping attempt that led to an extensive police chase, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Nicholas Dwain Frazier, 21, was arrested after he attempted to kidnap a 75-year-old woman on Monday, according to authorities.

The woman was riding her bike when Frazier drove up in a car, got out, grabbed her and began pulling on her while armed with a gun, authorities said.

Frazier let go of the woman and began driving down Georgia Hwy 32, according to authorities.

Frazier eventually led police on a chase, which ended when he crashed his car into a barrier wall along the off-ramp of Exit 36A, authorities said.

Frazier’s vehicle then struck a van, which caused Frazier to be taken to Georgia Health System for minor injuries, authorities said.

The occupants of the van were not injured.

After his release, Frazier was arrested and charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and numerous traffic violations.

