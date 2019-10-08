Man charged in accidental death of 17-year-old hunter

Glynn County booking photo of Hector Romero-Hernandez (left) and family photo of Bobby Lee Lane (right)

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A man is charged in connection with the accidental death of a teenage hunter.

Hector Romero-Hernandez, 32, was booked Monday into the Glynn County jail on charges of misuse of a firearm resulting in serious bodily harm, hunting with an unlawful weapon, hunting without a license and hunting without a big game license.

Booby Lee Lane, 17, was mistaken for a deer and shot by his hunting partner, Romero-Hernandez, on Sept. 28 off Myers Hill Road, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Lane's cousin, Michael Rawling, told News4Jax that the hunting partner took Lane to a Friendly Express gas station, looking for help after the hunting accident, and Lane was then transported to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators said the teen was shot with a rifle, but, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, it was archery deer hunting season at the time and the firearm season does not start until Oct. 19.

The shooting is being investigated by the Department of National Resources.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.