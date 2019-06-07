Man charged in 2018 death of Fort Stewart soldier's wife

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Federal prosecutors say a man has been charged in the killing of the wife of a deployed soldier last summer on a South Georgia army post.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a news release that 27-year-old Stafon Davis of Savannah was charged in the July 9 shooting death of 24-year-old Abree Boykin at Fort Stewart.



Christine says the indictment unsealed Thursday charges Davis with premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"Nothing will ever resolve the pain and suffering this murder has caused the husband, family and friends of Abree Boykin, but hopefully this indictment is the beginning step toward some sense of justice for them," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of The FBI Atlanta. "This result would not have been possible without the cooperation of our law enforcement partners at the U.S. Army and U.S. Attorney's Office."

Davis was being held in the Palm Beach County jail in West Palm Beach, Florida, but prosecutors said he would have to be returned to Georgia to face the charges.

The FBI and CDI will still offer a reward worth up to $20,000 for information leading to the location of Boykin's black 2018 Honda Accord, Georgia License Plate RLQ1762.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Atlanta Field Office at (770)-216-3000.

Boykin’s body was found in her home by military police.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.