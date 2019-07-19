Man charged with boating under influence in fisherman's death

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A boater is facing homicide charges in the death of a fisherman who is being hailed as a hero by his loved ones.

Sonny Lewis, 31, was knocked overboard June 22 during a fishing tournament on the Satilla River when his boat was struck by another boat that was speeding around a curve in the river, authorities said.

Lewis' sister told News4Jax that Lewis pushed a 6-year-old boy on his boat out of the way and took the brunt of the impact himself. That impact sent Lewis into the river, and after a two-day search, his body was found by Georgia game wardens.

According to Georgia investigators, the driver of the speeding boat that hit Lewis was 31-year-old Robbie McInvale. They said McInvale was drunk while driving his boat "at a high rate of speed" around the bend during the Flathead Catfish Tournament.

His boat struck Lewis' boat, which was floating on the edge of the river.

McInvale has been charged with homicide by vessel, boating under the influence, reckless operation and party to a crime.

Lewis' sister posted to Facebook the day his body was recovered, asking the community for prayers:

