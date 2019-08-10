Man convicted of 2018 manslaughter, assault sentenced in Glynn County

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Glynn County, Georgia jury convicted John Renay Wilson, Jr. of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and possession of a knife in the death of Christopher Bailey, Jr. during a fight that happened in Brunswick in October 2018.

Evidence showed Wilson punctured a tire of Bailey's car before finding him at a home on Gordon Street and fighting with him. Once the two separated, evidence showed that Wilson stabbed Bailey in the heart, causing his death.

On Friday, Wilson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the crime.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.