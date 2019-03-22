Man convicted of child molestation sentenced

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 48-year-old man was convicted of three counts of child molestation and sentenced, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson announced Friday.

Superior Court Judge Robert Guy Jr. accepted Ronald Lee Avey's plea of guilty and sentenced him to the state's recommendation of 30 years, with the first 12 to be served in prison and the rest to be served on probation.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred from August 2016 until December 2018. Avey was a family friend of a woman who had custody of her grandchildren and a foster child. He used this friendship to gain access to three separate children who later disclosed abuse to their grandmother and aunt, according to the district attorney.

Avey is required to register as a sex offender and will be prohibited from having contact with any minor.

