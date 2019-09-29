Man mistaken for deer shot, killed in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A man died Saturday after a shooting while hunting, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Bobby Layne died after he was accidentally shot in a wooded area near 578 Myers Hill Road, more than two miles west of Interstate 95, police said.

Police said Layne was mistaken for a deer and shot by a hunting partner, who helped carry the injured man to a Friendly Express store on Highway 82 to get help. Layne was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The shooting will be investigated by the Georgia Department of National Resources.



