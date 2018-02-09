Man wanted for firing into occupied car found hiding in Brunswick attic

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 22-year-old man found hiding in a Brunswick attic Thursday is accused of firing shots into an occupied car eight months ago, leading to a crash, according to police.

After almost six months of evading police, Johnathan Ruff was arrested at a home on Wolfe Street and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault, pointing a firearm at another, discharging a firearm on a public highway, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, seven counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, fleeing to elude and violation of class restriction.

The incident that led to the charges took place June 23. Police said Ruff fired into a car on George Street, causing the driver, Reaco Johnson, 35, of Brunswick, to run the car into a tree. Detectives identified the suspect as Ruff.

The traffic charges against Ruff are a result of Ruff fleeing from detectives in a vehicle Dec. 28. He got away.

Daryl Brown, 31 of Brunswick, and Anthony Wilcox, 57, of Brunswick, were also taken into custody Thursday the time of Ruff’s arrest. Brown has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction and false statements. Wilcox was charged with false statements and obstruction.

Police said these charges are not related to the shooting in which Ruff was charged.

