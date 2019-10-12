Man who stalked woman for years banned from south Georgia

Anthony Oliver pictured from an interview with WSAV-TV while he was a candidate for mayor of Savannah.

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A man who announced plans to run for mayor of Savannah earlier this year has been effectively banned from venturing into the southern half of Georgia for aggressively stalking the mother of his two children.

Last month, a jury took 15 minutes to convict 38-year-old Anthony Oliver of aggravated stalking by violating a permanent family violence protective order.

Judge Timothy R. Walmsley told the court that Oliver is a narcissist who "put the victim through 17 years or more of absolute hell." Testimony showed he followed and attacked the victim as she moved cross country with the children.

The WSAV-TV reported that Walmsley sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by a lifetime ban in four south Georgia judicial circuits.

The indictment called Oliver a recidivist due to prior felony convictions in California, which includes assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Oliver also was ordered to avoid contact with the victim and her family, with Walmsley saying he would consider expanding the protected group.

Oliver also must undergo anger management and family violence programs while imprisoned.

