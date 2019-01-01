Marsy's Law takes effect in Georgia to improve crime victims' rights

Marsy’s law took effect Tuesday in Georgia with the start of the new year.

A similar amendment is set to take effect in Florida next week.

The laws, modeled and named for a California law, are designed to expand rights and protections to crime victims and their families. Six states are set to launch a version of Marsy's law this year.

The amendment is named in remembrance of Marsy Nicholas, a University of California-Santa Barbara student who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983.

A week after her death, authorities said, her killer confronted Marsy's mother and brother in a local grocery store. Her brother has since spearheaded the push to enact Marsy's Law.

Voters in Florida and Georgia approved the measures in November that give crime victims the right to be notified of major developments as their criminal cases move through the court system. It also gives them the right to be heard in legal proceedings.

Georgia voters approved it with 81 percent of the vote, and 61 percent of Florida voters approved it.

Before the law goes into effect in Florida, the Senate Criminal Justice Committee is holding a workshop on Marsy's Law that will include public defenders, prosecuting attorneys and the Florida Sheriff's Association.

That workshop is scheduled for Jan. 7, the day before Marsy's Law is expected to take effect.

