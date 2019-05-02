Memorial planned year after Georgia military crash killed 9

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - A memorial service is planned to mark the anniversary of a military plane crash in Georgia that killed 9 airmen from the Puerto Rico National Guard.

News outlets report city officials in Port Wentworth are organizing the public service for Thursday. That will be one year after the C-130 Hercules aircraft crashed nose-first into a highway near Savannah on May 2, 2018.

The plane had just taken off from Savannah's airport to be retired in Arizona. The midday crash killed all nine airmen from the 156th Airlift Wing based at Muniz Air Base in Puerto Rico.

An Air Force investigation concluded pilot errors in response to a malfunctioning engine caused the crash.

The memorial service is being held on city-owned property along the highway where the plane crashed.

