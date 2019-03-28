Missing Georgia 1-year-old possibly in 'extreme danger'

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in a community northeast of Atlanta said a 1-year-old Baylee Sue Peeples was abducted early Thursday morning is believed to be in extreme danger.

According to police in Arcade, Georgia, Baylee was taken by 39-year-old Robert Joseph Peeples around 1:50 a.m. Both were last seen in Jefferson, Georgia.

Authorities believe Peeples could be traveling to Gwinnett County or possibly west, toward Mississippi. Police said they are traveling in a white 1993 GMC Vandura with a Georgia tag.

Georgia has issued a statewide Levi's call, which is the state's equivalent of Amber Alerts.

If anyone sees them, they are asked to call 911 or the Arcade Police Department at 706-367-1821.

